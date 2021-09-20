Mrs. Jane Carol Speaks King
1941- 2021
Jane Speaks King, 80, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. She is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral Service for Mrs. Jane Carol King, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Trinity Campus of First United Methodist Church. Dr. Todd Henderson and Rev. Chip Vann will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Campus of First United Methodist Church.
Jane would be described by her friends as a loving supportive counselor, creative, beautiful, and a woman of style and grace. She was a true southern bell that will be greatly missed. Jane fiercely loved her family and friends, and they will remember her for her infectious smile, loving spirit, and big heart.
Jane was raised in Alexander City and was an accomplished student at Benjamin Russell High School. She graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery with a degree in psychology. Jane married Walter Leslie “Buddy” King with whom she had four children. She focused her love of life towards her husband, four children, and seven grandchildren, all of whom became successful in their chosen field. Jane nurtured her children through many years of childhood and youth activities. She later joined Buddy as interior Designer in their business, Kings Furniture. She had a unique style, appreciation of fine fabrics, and a sharp eye for color. Jane’s talent was sought after by owners of some of Lake Martin’s finest homes and was the interior decorator of the refurbishing of Five Star Plantation.
She was a loving, thoughtful, and devoted wife. Jane and Buddy enjoyed many happy years in their beautiful home at Willow Point Golf and Country Club. She enjoyed entertaining with wonderful parties and Alabama Football gatherings.
Jane loved playing Bridge and was a member of Alexander City Bridge, Garden and Study clubs. She was an avid reader and music lover. She was a natural gardener and created beautiful gardens at her home of hydrangeas, hostas, camellias, and dogwoods. She had a constant companion in her beloved Patsy Dog.
Jane was a great team with Buddy in supporting, advising, and counseling the many years that Buddy was President, Publisher, and part owner of Lake Martin Living Magazine, and WZLM Radio Station. She was a true life partner in their 62 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Leslie "Buddy" King of Alexander City; daughter, Virginia Carol King Hill (Mason) of Montgomery; sons, Walter Leslie King, Jr. (Lea) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Russell Thomas King (Angela) of Sylacauga, and Mark Avery King (Kathy) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Rhett King, Tripp King, Parker King, Connor King, Thomas King, Catherine Jane King, Charlotte King, and Mason Hill, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Sam Speaks.
The King family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of love and support from her community of friends, health care workers and Chapman Nursing Home.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Children's Harbor One Our Children's Highway Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.