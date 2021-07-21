Mrs. Jacqualyn W. Lowe
1954 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Jacqualyn W. Lowe, 67, of Columbus, Georgia, will be Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Dadeville. Rev. Bruce Willis will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive family/friends on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Dadeville.
Mrs. Lowe passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus. She was born on April 22, 1954, in Alexander City, Ala., to Mickey N. Washburn and Mary Allen Mask Washburn. Jacqualyn was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her five grandchildren and worked 41 years with the Southern Company, including Georgia and Alabama Power. She was a tireless worker, a brilliant business mind and an extraordinary leader who led by example. She attended Auburn University briefly and graduated from Georgia State (Atlanta, Ga.) with a degree in business administration. She later earned her master’s at Samford University (Birmingham, Ala.) in business administration and attended The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s top business schools. She was appointed as the first female officer during her employment at the Southern company and was a longtime supporter of the National Infantry Museum at Ft. Benning, where she served as a Foundation Board member for six years. She also served as Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce president.
She was heavily involved in the community and is an active member of the following boards: Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Columbus 2025 Committee, Columbus Development Authority, Kinetic Credit Union Supervisor Committee, United Way - Tocqueville Society, Georgia Power Ambassadors - First Vice President - and Rotary Club of Columbus - past officer.
Mrs. Lowe also took on the role of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers CEO voluntarily when Goodwill didn’t have a CEO in Columbus and made certain GWISR had an excellent leader and CEO in place before she left.
She is survived by her sons, Matthew Gaines Lowe (Anna), Jeremy Daniel Lowe (Haley); grandchildren, Gaines H. Lowe, Elizabeth J. Lowe, Samuel H. Lowe, Carter A. Lowe, Lucas H. Lowe; brother, Mickey N. Washburn Jr. (Penelope) of Roswell, GA, and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Muscogee Education Excellence Foundation (meefofcolumbus.org) and United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley (unitedwayofthecv.org).