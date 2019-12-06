Mrs. Inez Vaughn Shockley
1925 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Inez Vaughn Shockley, 94, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Jones and Dr. Albert Pike will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.