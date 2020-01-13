Mrs. Imogene “Jean" Whatley
1927 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Imogene "Jean" Whatley, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Skip Lowery will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Whatley passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on November 26, 1927 in Daviston, Alabama to Leslie Byron Hodnett and Martha Leola Hodge Hodnett. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Mrs. Whatley enjoyed gardening, singing in the choir at church and taking care of her family.
She is survived by her children, James William (Syble) Whatley Jr., Barbara Jean (Fred) Thompson, John Brady Whatley; grandchildren, Andrea Lauren (David) Hodo, Courtney Elise Thompson, Brady Nolen Thompson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James William Whatley; sisters, Pearl Patterson, Clarice Nelson, Virginia Johnson, Maxine Norton and brother, Courtney Hodnett.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the INVEST Building Fund, First Baptist Church, P O Box 400, Alexander City, AL, 35011.
