Mrs. Hilda Bumgarner Hurst
1942 - 2020
Mrs. Hilda Bumgarner Hurst, 77, of Zebulon, NC and formerly of Alexander City, AL, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 7, 1942 in Brevard, NC to James Pinkney Bumgarner and Gladys Baynard Bumgarner. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Alexander City and sang in the choir. She assisted her husband, Dr. B.F. Hurst, in his veterinary practice for many years while managing her home for her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Hurst Wells (Michael) of Sevierville, TN and Margaret Knox (Alan) of Zebulon, NC; son, Benjamin Franklin Hurst, (Beth Ann), Jr. of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Jeremy Knox (Natalie), Miranda Nemitz (Owen), and Luke Hurst; and siblings, James Bumgarner (Ginny), Harold Bumgarner (Karen), and Joy Bumgarner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Benjamin Franklin Hurst, Sr.; and her parents.
A private funeral service will be held for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Martin Humane Society, 2502 Sugar Creek Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.
