Mrs. Helon Jean Waldrop Ingram
1934 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Helon Jean Waldrop Ingram, 86, of Birmingham, and formerly of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Josh Sammons and Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ingram passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her niece’s residence. She was born on December 20, 1934 in the Mountain Community to Durrell Crayton Waldrop and Katie Grimes Waldrop. She was an active member of Hillabee Baptist Church. She was very energetic, full of fun, and loved to pull a good prank. Mrs. Helon Jean enjoyed gardening, cooking, visiting, anything chocolate, and talking. She loved doing for others and dearly loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joe Bob Ingram of Birmingham; daughter, Pamela Joy Henry (Gary) of Birmingham; son, Timothy Joe Ingram (Melissa) of Harvest, AL; grandchildren, George Richard Henry (Jessica), Stephanie Carol Ingram, Timothy Andrew Ingram, Amy Carolyn Henry, Taryn Danielle Krebbs Lopez (Nick), Bethany Joy Henry, and Austin Tyler Ingram; great-grandchildren, William Richard Henry, Kaylee Lewis, Naomi Sarah Henry, Abigail Nicole Lopez, and Nicholas Elijah Lopez; and sisters, Velera Waldrop Oliver and Virginia Waldrop Mask (Billy).
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandchild, Staci Nicole Krebbs; sisters, Velma Waldrop Branch, Gertie Waldrop Smith, Elizabeth Waldrop Simpson, Doreen Waldrop Smith, and Katherleen Waldrop Cotney; brothers, Oran Waldrop, Buel Waldrop, Blake Waldrop, Kelly Ray Waldrop.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.