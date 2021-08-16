Mrs. Helen Luvenia Dykes Culberson
1930 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Helen Luvenia Culberson, 91, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.Rev. Mike Jackson will officiate.Burial will follow in the Kellyton Memory Garden.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Miss “Venie” Culberson passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center.She was born on March 14, 1930, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Ernest Roosevelt Dykes and Sallie Brown Mason Dykes.She was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church. Miss “Venie” loved her family and friends and most of all her church family at Kellyton Methodist Church, where she was the choir director for 47 years. She enjoyed working at Russell Corporation for 45 years. She loved to sew and listen to all types of music. She was an excellent cook and made the best tea cakes in the world!
She is survived by her son, Steven Seals Culberson (Ximenia) of Kellyton; daughter, Dawn C. Durden of Alexander City; grandchildren, Kristi Durden (Daniel Sanford), Scott Durden (Jesseca), Abby Culberson, Alexander Seals Culberson, Mia Culberson, Ruth Anna Culberson; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Wright, Kaleigh Wright, Brantley Durden; sister-in-law, Linda Dykes and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Seals Culberson; parents; brother, Donald Dykes and sister, Laura Bell Oliver.
