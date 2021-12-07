Funeral Service for Mrs. Helen Boyd Cotney, 92, of New Site, Alabama, will be Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the New Salem Baptist Church. Rev. Tom Drake and Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem-New Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cotney passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Chapman's Healthcare. She was born on May 26, 1929 in New Site, Alabama to Robert Andrew Boyd and Gay Thomas Boyd. She was an active member of New Salem Baptist Church and participated in Sunday School and WMU. She worked at the Russell Corporation # 9 and Hi-Tech as a folder and trimmer for many years. Mrs. Cotney was an excellent cook and seamstress. She always made her house a home for her family and worked hard all her life.
She is survived by her Son, Robert Earl Cotney (Teresa) of New Site; daughters, Deborah Thompson (Jimmy) of Hackneyville and Mary Helen Moody (Stanley) of Carollton, GA; daughter-in-law, Glenda B. Cotney of New Site; grandchildren, Dana Colley (Greg), Heath Cotney, Andy Cotney (Dawn), Daniel Thompson (Shanna), Allison Moody Shirey (Joel), and Michael Thompson (Tammy); great-grandchildren, Kameron Parish (Travis), Mathan Colley, Brinley Cotney, , Charlie Ann Cotney, Katie Cotney, Garrett Cotney, Caden Cotney, Mason Thompson, Savannah Thompson, Owen Thompson, Amelia Shirey, Zachary Thompson, Melanie Shirey, and Jerrod Glenn Thompson; and great-great-grandchild, Rook Andrew Parish.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Otha Glenn Cotney, Son, Otha A. Cotney, Brother, Thomas Boyd and sisters, Hattie Sue Taylor Vail, Edith Boyd Peters, and Nona Boyd Gooden.
The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to Chapman’s Healthcare and Assisted Living and Joan Lovelady for the love and care provided to their mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Salem Baptist Church 13930 Hwy 22 East New Site, AL 36256.