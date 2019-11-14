Mrs. Hazel B. Autrey
1947 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Hazel B. Autrey, 72, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Charles Reaves will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rocky Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm at Rocky Creek Baptist Church.
Mrs. Autrey passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Brown Nursing Home. She was born on July 18, 1947 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Vernon Webb Bradford and Willie Mae Cochran Bradford Teel. She loved the Lord and was an active member of Servant Heart Ministry and loved singing in the choir. She was an avid Alabama fan and loved working puzzles and being with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lambert; sons, Johnny Bradford and Joseph Bradford (Angela); grandchildren, Phelecia Clark (Ethan), Jessica Harris (Leslie), Summer Welch, Holden Lane, Chase Lane, Rebecca Autrey, Derrick Autrey and Drake Autrey; several great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Ann Davis and Carolyn Tapley; brothers, Frank James Bradford (Teresa), Jerry Lane Bradford (Joyce) and Glenn David Bradford (Peggy).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Shirley Autrey; son, Douglas Autrey; and brothers, John Henry Bradford and Jessie Lee Bradford.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.