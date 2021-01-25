Mrs. Gloria Ann Thomas
1946 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mrs. Gloria Ann Thomas, 74, of Jacksons Gap, was held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Larry Cummings officiated.
Mrs. Thomas passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 27, 1946 in Alexander City, Alabama to Thomas H. Channell and Ruby Colley Channell. She was an active member of Hillabee Baptist Church, where she was involved with children and youth activities. She taught Vacation Bible School for many years and was active in her women’s Sunday School Class. She was a selfless and giving person, always taking care of her family. She was a full time mother, until her children graduated, and she then worked as an office manager at Thomas Auto Parts. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, and she won the city’s first beautification award for her flowers. She loved Lake Martin, especially spending time riding on the boat with her beloved husband, Larry. She loved her family dearly, and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry D. Thomas; daughter, Leigh Ann Thomas of Birmingham, AL; sons, Jeffrey D. Thomas (Merideth), and Dwayne L. Thomas (Kechia); grandchildren, Thomas Pechman, Gaines Thomas, Gunner Thomas, Hannah Price, Campbell Thomas, and Kohley Thomas; sisters, Shirley Patterson, and Bobbie Jo Story; sisters-in-law, Glenda Mitchel (Billy) and Geneva McAlister (Frank); and numerous nieces, nephews, and close family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Gene Channell, and Wade Channell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hillabee Baptist Church, at https://hillabeebc.com, or to Gideons International, at https://www.gideons.org/donate.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.