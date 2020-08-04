Mrs. Gladys Brummitt-Maxwell, 79, of District Heights, MD (formerly of Camp Hill) died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Prince George’s Hospital Center, Cheverly, MD. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Brummitt family cemetery, Camp Hill at 1:00 p.m. (CST) and Rev. Jerry Gibson officiated.
Mrs. Brummitt-Maxwell is survived by her three children: Jerome Maxwell, Gaithersburg, MD, Jacqueline Maxwell-Duncan (Christopher), Washington, DC and Jocelyn Maxwell, District Heights, MD; four sisters: Jerlene Dorsey, District Heights, MD, Gloria Brummitt, Hyattesville, MD, Calden Whitlow, Cottage City, MD and Delaris Juitt-Singh, Opelika; one brother: Tommy Lee Brummitt, Capitol Heights, MD; four grandchildren, one great grandson and several nieces and nephews.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL handled the arrangements.