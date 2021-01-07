Mrs. Gertrude Forbus Ray
1927 - 2021
A Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Gertrude Forbus Ray, 93, of Alexander City, Alabama, was held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Cummings officiated. Burial followed in the Hillview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Ray passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Russell Medical. She was born on July 1, 1927 in Coosa County, Alabama to George Washington Forbus and Emma Berry Forbus. She was an active member of Kellyton Baptist Church and loved her church dearly. Mrs. Ray loved people and was happiest when she was around others. She loved to talk, shop and going to the Alexander City Senior Center to play Rook with her friends. For 34 years she owned and operated the Dari Delite in Goodwater. She was a wonderful and loving mother and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Ray (Patricia) and Birt Ray, Jr., both of Alexander City; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Birt Ray; and her siblings, four brothers and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Kellyton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 55, Kellyton, AL 35089.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.