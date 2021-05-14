Mrs. Freida Hornsby Morgan
1951 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Freida Hornsby Morgan, 70, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, May 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Richard Hall Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Morgan passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Anniston. She was born on April 23, 1951 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Howard Fred Hornsby, Sr. and Jamie Saxon Hornsby. She was an active member of Goodwater Baptist Church. She enjoyed music and sang and played with her family at every family gathering. She also loved to dance. Mrs. Morgan was a hard worker and worked with her Mom and Sister at City Accounting Service in Goodwater. She was so proud to be Gramma to her granddaughter and loved her very much.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Jackie Morgan of Alexander City; son, Bryan Morgan (Karol) of Anniston; granddaughter, Abby Morgan; sister, Susan Neighbors (Joe); brothers, Howard Hornsby, Jr. (Donna) of Goodwater and Ray Hornsby (Michele) of Anniston.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation 322 8th Avenue 16th Floor New York, NY, 10001.
