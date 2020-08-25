Mrs. Frances Sanders Tapley
1948 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Frances Sanders Tapley, 72, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Cummings will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tapley passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born on May 10, 1948 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Willie Sanders and Lennie Monroe Sanders. She loved her family dearly; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Tapley enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, sewing and reading.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lamar Tapley; daughter, Crystal Henley (Eric); son, Jeff Tapley (Ginger); grandchildren, Brad Tapley (Lindy) and Ethan Henley; great-grandchildren, Anna Carson Tapley and Ross Tapley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry Tapley; one sister, and three brothers.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.