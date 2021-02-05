Mrs. Frances Mask McDaniel Grigsby
1936 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Frances Mask McDaniel Grigsby, 84, of Dadeville, will be Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Woods Presbyterian Church. Minister Chris Tidwell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Woods Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Woods Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Grigsby passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on November 20, 1936 in Dadeville, Alabama to Hugo D. Mask and Mary L. Lightsey Mask. She was an active member of Woods Presbyterian Church and lead the singing there for many years. She was a retired and much loved 5th grade school teacher and taught for 32 years. She loved trips to the beach, antiquing and sold Avon for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki M. Florine (David) of Jackson's Gap, Marsha M. Callison (Kevin) of McDonough, GA and Gerri Jo McDaniel of Alexander City; grandchildren, Nina F. Grant (Ryan), Amy F. Courtney (Jameson), Stacy Jo Watkins (Chuck), Shelby Callison and Trey Sims; great-grandchildren, Lilly Welcher, James Courtney and John Courtney; sister, Margie M. Carey (Steve) of Dawsonville, GA; sister-in-law, Connie Mask of Alpharetta, GA; and brother-in-law, Bobby Grigsby (Lori) of Reeltown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gary A. McDaniel and Danny Ray Grigsby; and brother, Leon Mask.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Woods Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.