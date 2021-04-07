Mrs. Frances Bowling Wilbanks
1928 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Frances Bowling Wilbanks, 92, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Friday, April 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Langley Funeral Home. Pastor Ronny Jennings will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wilbanks passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 4, 1928 in Abanda, Alabama to Jesse Bowling and Bernice Sims Bowling. Mrs. Wilbanks loved her family dearly. She was retired from Southern Railway and was an active member of New Covenant Church. Mrs. Wilbanks served on StillWaters Architectural Committee for many years and loved Lake Martin and all the nature around the lake, especially ducks and birds. She had a passion for working in her yard and flower gardening. Mrs. Wilbanks also had a special love for her pets.
She is survived by her daughters, Ellen Tatum (Troy), Terri Wilbanks Rice (Jim), and Janice Wilbanks Brewer (Ricky); sons, David J. Williams (Pam), Stephen J. Williams, and Brian David Wilbanks; grandchildren, Jennifer Sunmaker (Rob), Beth Wood (Tom), Jessica Harvey (Shane), Chris Tatum (Jessica), Autumn Brewer Buzby (Cody), and Victoria Wilbanks; fifteen great grandchildren, and sister, Rudene Clanton.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Houston Williams and James R. Wilbanks; parents; brothers, John Bowling, Windol Bowling, and Edward Bowling; daughter-in-law, Tammy Wilbanks, and brother-in-law, Jack Clanton.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.