April 15, 1932 - April 15, 2021

Mrs. Florine W. Webb, 89, of Dadeville died Thursday, April 15 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Mt. Traveler Baptist Church Cemetery in Waverly at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating.

Mrs. Webb is survived by her four daughters: Annie R. Webb, Auburn, Mae D. Webb and Ruthie Webb both of Dadeville and Gloria Webb (Nathaniel Grisby) Cusseta; one brother: James Williams Jr., Tallassee; one sister-in-law: Barbara Riley, Columbus, GA; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, a dear friend, Shelley Morgan, Dadeville and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

