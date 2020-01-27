Mrs. Evelyn Sharpe Daugherty
1930 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Evelyn Sharpe Daugherty, 89, of Alexander City, Alabama, was Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson officiated. Burial followed in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family received friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Daugherty passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on July 21, 1930 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Jim Sharpe and Mary Bentley Sharpe. She was a member of Sixth Street Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and taught Sunday school for fifty years. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeannine Milford, and Glenda Thomas (Calvin); son, Richard Daugherty (Tracey) of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren, Shane Wall, Dana Thomas Fuller (Mark), Tara Thomas Wilson (Sonny), Gina Thomas Clanton (Josh) of Auburn, AL, and Maria Daugherty of Bowling Green, KY; great-grandchildren, Alli Wilson, Brannon Wall, Thomas Wilson, Jackson Fuller, Addison Clanton, Jake Clanton, and Chase Fuller (Sydney); and sister, Nancy Smith (Bobby).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford Daugherty; her parents; sisters, Elene Sharpe Worthy, Mary Baker, Shirley Magdalene Campbell, and Joyce Jones; and son-in-law, Harold Milford.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Chapman Healthcare Center.
The family will accept flowers, and memorial donations may be made to Sixth Street Baptist Church (Stone Ridge Baptist) Building Fund at 2324 Sixth St. Ext., Alexander City, AL 35010.
