Mrs. Eulene Champion Pritchard
1936 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Eulene Champion Pritchard, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be, Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Donnie Pritchard and Griffin Pritchard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pritchard, in the early hours of July 12, fell asleep in a semi-private room at Chapman’s Nursing Home and woke up in the loving arms of her husband Donald on the golden shores of Gloryland.
Mrs. Pritchard survived a near 4-month battle with Covid-19 and three months without her husband of more than 60 years before exhaling her final breath.
She was born November 2, 1937, to Leonard and Lucille (Adams) Champion and in high school met the love of her life, Donald. The two wed and had one child Donnie Paul.
She is preceded in death by her parents (known as Big Mama and Big Daddy), and sisters Robbie Partridge, Faye Ruffin and Myra McCord.
She was a lifelong member of Comer Methodist Church where she sang alto in the choir for years. She also loved to attend four-part harmony singings where her sister Robbie was often-times the pianist. A banker extraordinaire with a perm that grew in height depending upon the decade and the stylist lived a life of loving contradictions. She loved the beach, but hated the sand and was the happiest reading a Danielle Steele paperback while watching her family from the balcony of the Breakers Hotel in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She loved seafood restaurants where she would happily order a well-done steak and a baked potato or chicken fingers. She loved traveling but hated having to drive or sit backward on the bus getting there.
She began her career at First Federal Bank as a teller and retired years later from Aliant Bank specializing in new accounts where her years of dedication were celebrated by friends, co-workers, family and the CEO.
After retirement, she was an active member of Prestige 55, taking a multitude of road trips throughout the states. She loved Auburn football and tailgating, the Atlanta Braves, talking sports with her sportswriter grandson and watching Matlock or Murder She Wrote.
(Mother, Granmom or Aunt Lulie depending on the conversation) is survived by (favorite /only) son Donnie Pritchard (Louise) and (favorite/only) grandson Griffin Pritchard (Casie), her brother, Danny Champion (Carol) and a whole host of nieces and nephews.
The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to either Bethlehem United Methodist Church (c/o Gale Crim, Treasurer | 230 Sofer Lane | Talladega, Alabama 35160) or Millerville United Methodist Church (c/o Sherry Burnett | PO Box 672 | Ashland, Alabama 36521).
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.