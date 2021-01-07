Mrs. Emma Thornton
1953 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Emma Thornton, 67, of Alexander City, Alabama, was on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Jeremy Johnson will officiate. Burial followed in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family received friends on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Thornton passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on October 10, 1953 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Marion Brooks and Willie-Sue Hudson Brooks. She attended Emmanuel Holiness Church. Emma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved hugs. She loved the Lord, was always smiling and never had a harsh word to say to anyone.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James Robert Thornton of Alexander City; children Jamie Jean Love (Glenn), Tony Wayne Thornton, Linda Forbus (Forrest), Glenda Thornton (Steve), Glenn Thornton, Lynn Thornton (Missy); grandchildren, Zachary Love, Porsha Love; siblings, Helen Louise Ralston, Sarah Arnold, Marion "Junior" Brooks, Jerry Brooks (Bonita), Shelbra Butler and Corneila Wyatt (Glenn).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.