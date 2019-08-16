Mrs. Emma Lounell Miller Sherer
1927 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Emma Lounell Miller Sherer, 92, formerly of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hillabee Baptist Church. Rev. Zenus Windsor and Rev. Josh Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Hillabee Baptist Church.
Mrs. Sherer passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Blue Ridge Healthcare in Fairhope. She was born on June 23, 1927 in Clay County, Alabama to Newton Alexander Miller and Julia Viola Ray Miller. She was an active member of Hillabee Baptist Church. She worked for Russell Corp. for 36 years retiring in 1991. In 2011, she moved to Birmingham and recently moved to Fairhope. Over her lifetime she enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, reading, gospel singings, traveling, and simply being with family and friends. She had a quiet sweet spirit and will be missed greatly.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Burnett of Daphne and her son, David Roy Sherer of Camp Hill; grandchildren, Trina Geram (Scott), Sylvia Hughes (Jake), Shelby Jones (Trent), and Joanie Illian (Mias); great-grandchildren, Nina Hughes, Rose Hughes, Elijah Illian, Ezekiel Illian, and Lillith Jones; and a host of much loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clemon Sherer; sisters, Annie Ree Golden, Mary Ruth Sellers, Johnnie Mae Dowdy, Eloise Martin, Jimmie Zeladonis, and Willie Brooks.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Hillabee Baptist Church, 1781 Hialeah Circle, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.