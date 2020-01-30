Mrs. Emily Hancock Neighbors
Mrs. Emily Hancock Neighbors, 78, of Thomaston, GA, died Wednesday, January
29, 2020, at Harborview Health Care. Funeral services were held on Friday,
January 31, at 2:00 PM, at the First Baptist Church of Thomaston with Rev.
Bill Barber and Mr. Chris Hinson officiating, Burial was in South View
Cemetery.
Emily was born July 13, 1941, to the late James N. Hancock, Jr. and Louise
Russell Hancock, in Ocilla, Georgia, a small town just east of Tifton,
Georgia. She spent a wonderful childhood growing up in Ocilla where she was very active in church and school activities. At Ocilla Baptist Church she participated in GA's, choir, and piano. Her father was a long-time deacon, and her mother taught Sunday School. Emily joined Ocilla Baptist at the age of ten by professing her faith in Jesus Christ.
As a senior at Irwin County High School, she was elected Homecoming Queen and received the DAR Citizenship Award. She was also a cheerleader for the
Irwin County Indians. Emily attended Auburn University where she received an Associates Degree in Secretarial Science and was a member of Delta Zeta
Sorority. She then moved to Atlanta where she was employed with the State of Georgia Department of Revenue at the State Capital. While in Atlanta, she met Larry, and after a year-long courtship, they were married at Ocilla Baptist Church on November 4, 1962. The happy couple moved to Alexander City, Alabama, where Larry was employed by Russell Athletic. Emily became very active in the community and church, as well as taking on the role of mother and wife, raising her two sons. Emily made many friends in Alexander City with her pleasing personality and engaging conversation.
In 1975, the family moved to Thomaston, Georgia, where Larry had accepted a job with Thomaston Mills. Emily soon joined Harvey Realty as a real estate agent and later joined Colwell Banker. She enjoyed the profession and made many friends and happy homeowners. Emily and Larry loved to travel, and their trips took them all over the USA and Europe - notably Italy, Switzerland, and Germany. Most enjoyable were the cruises to the Bahamas, Alaska, and the Caribbean with friends or family.
Active at First Baptist Church in Thomaston, Emily was a leader in teaching children's choir, Vacation Bible School, and serving with the Pass the Salt and House of Care ministries. She was a member of the Spade and Trowel
Garden Club, holding many offices.
Emily enjoyed playing golf with her friends in West Georgia Golf Association and reliving her hole-in-one at the Thomaston Country Club. She was
President of the Ladies' Golf Association in 1990 at the Thomaston Country
Club and was the Club's Ladies' Champion in 1995.
Emily loved Auburn football, and she and Larry had season tickets for many years. Tailgating was a favorite during the fall season. She also loved the beach, and her dreams were fulfilled with the purchase of a water-front condo in Orange Beach, Alabama. Family and friends were always welcome to come visit at the beach.
Sadly, in December 2012, Emily was diagnosed with early stage of Alzheimer's and was put on a medication protocol to slow the effects of the disease.
She was a resident of Harborview Health Care of Thomaston.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Larry Neighbors of Thomaston; two sons: Jeff (Alicia) Neighbors of Thomaston, and Lee (Kristi) Neighbors, of
Sarasota FL; a brother, James N. (Carol) Hancock, III, of Dunwoody, GA; and five grandchildren: Kaylee, Kara Beth, Levin, Ashlee, and Kyle Neighbors.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Pass the Salt Ministry,
First Baptist Church, 208 S. Church Street, Thomaston, GA 30286, or to Alzheimer's Association Central Georgia Regional Office, 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
