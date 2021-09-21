Funeral Service for Mrs. Eloise Reagan Atkins, 82, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. CST at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Jones will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. CST to 3:00 p.m. CST at Radney Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Cairo, Georgia at 2:00 p.m. EST.
Mrs. Atkins passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. She was born on March 31, 1939 in Calvary, Georgia to Raymond Oswald Reagan and Lottie Jo Strickland Reagan. She was the pianist and a Sunday school teacher for many years at Ray Baptist Church. Mrs. Atkins loved her family and church family dearly. She was Past President of Professional Secretaries Association and past member of National Beta Club in high school and college. Mrs. Atkins also had a passion for reading.
She is survived by her son, Robert Raymond "Bobby" Atkins (Ashley); daughter in law, Sabrina Atkins; grandchildren, Brantley, Brandon, Brianne, Scott, Nyk, Reagan, Lacie, and Madisyn Atkins; great-grandchild, Korbyn, Camilla, Beckham, and Brayden Atkins; and sisters, Jaquelyn "Jackie" Sistrunk (Edward) and Joan Margie Young (Russell).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert S. Atkins, Jr.; son, Joseph Reginald "Reggie" Atkins; and her parents.