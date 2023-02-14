Mrs. Ellison M. Holley

A Celebration of Life for Ellison M. Holley, 59, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:45 am to 10:45 at Radney Funeral Home.
Ellison passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at DCH Regional Medical Center, Northport. She was born on July 30, 1963, in Alexander City, Alabama to Russell Spencer Mayfield and Elaine Cameron Mayfield Carlisle. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a devoted wife of 44 years to Randy and great mom to her fur babies including Wilma. She loved to travel to numerous destinations around the southeast. She was an avid Auburn fan. Ellison lived a life full of love, joy, and care for others.
She is survived by her sister, Elaine (Gene) Gwaltney of Alexander City; sister-in-law, Shirley Holley Hyde (Jim); other loving family members, Claudia Smith Mayfield, Stephanie Chavez (Lee), Brad Spurlin (Samantha); nieces, Caroline Rhodes (Steven) and Amelia Gwaltney; nephew, James Nelson Guillen (Larry); great-nephew, Russell Rhodes; great-niece, CeCe Rhodes; Jackson Chavez, Allie Chavez, Murphy Spurlin, Haver Spurlin and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Randall Melton Holley.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Martin Humane Society 2502 Sugar Creek Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.
