Graveside Service for Mrs. Ellie Ree Butts, 92, of Daviston, Alabama, will be Monday, April 18, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Bethlehem-New Salem Cemetery with Randy Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends on April 18, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Butts passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham). She was born on October 29, 1929, in Clay County, Alabama to Brenton Burzell Nix and Claude Eva Leftwich Nix. Ellie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cared deeply for her family. She was Baptist by faith and baptized in the 1970’s and enjoyed attending church and reading her bible. She enjoyed traveling, shopping for antiques, growing flowers and talking to her many friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Jordan (James), Shelia Hodge (Jerry), Freda Jorgensen (Mark); grandchildren, James "Jimmy" Jordan Jr. (Bobbie), Jonathan Jordan (Julie), Kevin Butts, Devon Moreland, Robert Jorgensen, Trina Faircloth; great-grandchildren, Colt, Marlie, Micah, Kiran, Logan, Gavin and daughter-in-law, Jeanine Butts.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Fred Butts, son, Lawrence Butts; her parents and one great-grandchild.
The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Traylor’s Nursing Facility, especially, Lindsay Williams for the excellent care provided to their loved one.