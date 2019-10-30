Mrs. Ellen Dean Bowen
1924 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Ellen Dean Bowen, 95, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Reuben Prater will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bowen passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Russell Medical. She was born on March 10, 1924 in Alexander City, Alabama to George Morgan Dean and Winnie Mae Trussell Dean. She was a member of Town Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Bowen loved her family dearly, always putting her girls first. Her granddaughters were the light of her life. She loved to read, work word puzzles, and garden. Mrs. Bowen was an expert seamstress and a wonderful cook. She baked the best cakes ever and cooked cornbread everyday for her husband.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Bowen Mann and Shelby J. Bowen; granddaughters, Sarah Mann Lauten (Daniel), and Lisa Bowen Cantrell (Benji); great granddaughter, Lydia C. Lauten; step great granddaughter, Victoria Giles-Lauten; son in law, Ronald Jordan; special nieces, LeeAnn Thrower (Steve) and Sue Bowen Smith (Hershel); special family friend, Linda Price Williams; nephews, Harold Dean (Pam), Jimmy Dean, and Larry Fuller; great nephew, Jamie Thrower, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Omer William Bowen; daughter, Sherry Bowen Jordan; parents; son in law, Ronny Mann; sister, Mary Edna Dean Solley (Harold), and her brothers, Thomas E. Dean (Mary), and George Lafayette Dean (Annie Ruth).
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.