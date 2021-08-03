Mrs. Elizabeth Juliette Clinkscales Graves
1922 - 2021
Mrs. Graves passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was born on June 13, 1922, in Montgomery, Alabama to Julian Edgar Clinkscales and Mary Anderson Gilreath Clinkscales. Elizabeth married John Joel Graves on March 22, 1947.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Juliet Graves Kinkead and Lillian Elizabeth Graves Huffman both of Marietta, GA; sons, Jefferson Ernest Graves of Opelika, AL, and James Edgar Graves (Shalann) of American Fork, UT; grandchildren, Patrick Allen Kinkead (Lynzi) of Yilan, Taiwan, Breanna Marie Kinkead of Marietta, GA, Kristan Joseph Kinkead (Briana) of Louisville, KY, Jessica Mae Kinkead of Red Bank, TN, Raymond Allen Huffman of Shawnee, OK, Joel Russell Huffman (Jennifer) of Austin, TX, Mary Elizabeth "Emmie" Huffman-Scott (Wade) of Woodstock, GA, Miranda Abby Graves Tew (Calvin) of Spanish Fort, UT, and Shelby Elizabeth Graves of St. George, UT; great-grandchildren, Ahnna Skelly, Sielei LeFevre, Kaleb Kinkead, Ryan Roberts, Finnegan Kinkead, Sam Kinkead, and Fisher Kinkead.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Joel Graves; sisters, Emma Clinkscales, Mary White, and Ria Jane Chiepalich; brothers, Jeff Clinkscales and Julian Clinkscales, Jr.
Mrs. Graves will be buried beside her husband at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery near Alexander City, AL. Graveside service will be held for children and grandchildren. Radneys Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity that supports our elderly loved ones.
For full obituary, please go to www.radneyfuneralhome.com.