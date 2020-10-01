Mrs. Elizabeth Greer
1930 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Elizabeth Greer, 89, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Jamey Williams and Rev. Charlie Horton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Greer passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 30, 1930 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Grady Davis and Gladys Brown Davis. She was a 60 year member of Calvary Baptist Church where she played the piano for over 40 years and enjoyed singing as well. Elizabeth was a true Southern Lady, always well dressed and modest. During the time her children were growing up the house was always filled with their friends and family whom she enjoyed caring and cooking for. She had a strong work ethic, never spoke an unkind word and had the true heart of a servant; her great love for her family was second only to her love for the Lord.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Martin Greer; children; Tim Greer, Travis Greer, Tracy Greer, Tawana (Skip) Lowery, Terry Greer, Ted (Manda) Greer; grandchildren, Aaron (Crystal) Greer, Jacob Greer, Crystal Greer, Jarilyn (Bucky) Alleman, Jordyn (Kevin) Boyer, Luke Greer; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lily Mae Greer and multiple beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Francis Nunnelly and brothers, Hulon and Larry Davis.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.