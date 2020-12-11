Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Taylor Love
1936 - 2020
A Public Visitation for Mrs. Ann Love will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home. The family will not be present for the visitation in an effort to minimize exposure to the current pandemic. A private service will be held at a later time.
Mrs. Ann Love passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on May 27, 1936 in Alexander City, Alabama to John Will Taylor and Mary Alford Mahan. She was an active member of Stone Ridge Baptist Church. Ann spent 66 wonderful years married to her high school sweetheart, Bill. Her family was very important to her, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included tending the beautiful flowers she grew, listening to music, watching Alabama football and cooking for her family.
She is survived by her husband Billy Bob Love of Alexander City; son, Steven Jon Love (Sherri) of Kellyton, Christopher Dale Love (Stacy) of Birmingham; son-in-law, Johnny Gipson; grandchildren, Tina Neighbors (Fred), Amy Lynn Carlton (Randy), Jennifer Alena King (Jared), Steven Lee Love (Shrmyn), Noah Taylor Love; great-grandchildren, Will Neighbors, Caroline Neighbors, Riley Carlton, Dakota Carlton, Jaxon King, Jordan King, Haley Love, Sawyer Love; brothers, Saron Lee Taylor (Wynona), Johnny Taylor (Susan); sisters, Alicia Haggerty (John), Jeanine Keel (Kris); sisters-in-law, Keturah Brown and Maylon Mullins (Edsel).
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Renae Gipson; parents and brother, Billy Darryl Taylor.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.