Mrs. Edythe Batson
1929 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Edythe Batson, 91, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Dr. Josh Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rocky Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Rocky Creek Baptist Church.
Mrs. Batson passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 7, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Alton Edward and Geneva Loper. She was an active member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church. She was a selfless woman, always putting other people first. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Nelson (Donald) and Janet Batson; grandchildren, James Batson, Rebecca Hammond (Rob) of Cumming, GA, Justine Kendall of GA, David Kendall of GA, Brittany Bryant, Cathy Batson, and April Batson (Derek) of Middleton, CO; and great-grandchildren, Shelby Weber, Hunter Batson, Emma Hammond of GA, Lily Hammond of GA, Tucker Bryant and Adrienne Goodner.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Hardy Batson; parents; and son, James Batson, Jr.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.com.
