Mrs. Eddie Mae Turner
1932 – 2020
A Private Family Graveside Service for Mrs. Eddie Mae Turner, 87, of Kellyton, was held Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Mike Jackson officiated.
Mrs. Turner passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 17, 1932 in Coosa County, Alabama to Ocie Long and Eulia Inez Barron Long. She was an active member of Kellyton First United Methodist. Mrs. Turner retired from Russell Corporation after 30 years of service. She enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables from her garden, growing flowers in her yard and listening to country music.
She is survived by her husband 67 years, John Lester Turner of Kellyton; siblings, Inella Culver, Delia Faye Chandler (Bill), George Long (Delorise) and James Long (Dian).
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Vines Long, Heneretta Long Latta, Ann Fowler, Betty Jean Long, Veron Serrel Long and Herman Hershal Long.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.