Mrs. Earline Sargent Burhop
1943 - 2019
A visitation for Mrs. Earline Sargent Burhop, 75, of Kellyton, Alabama will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Burhop passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Brookwood Medical Center. She was born on December 17, 1943 in Alexander City, Alabama to J.C. "Birdeye" Sargent and Annie Ruth Jones Sargent. Mrs. Burhop loved her family dearly. She was an active member of Family Worship Center. She loved her fur babies, was known as “Earline the Avon Lady”, enjoyed going fishing, visiting with friends, and was a very loving person that would do anything she could to help someone.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, David L. Burhop; sons, James Thomas Burhop, Charles Lewis Burhop, and Dennis Fredrick Burhop (Donna); daughters, Carolyn Ruth Burhop, Barbara Jean Louks (Jeff), Jennifer Wylene Redman (Russ), and Diane B. Veitch; eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at the Family Worship Center at a later date.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
