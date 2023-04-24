Funeral Service for, 100, of Alexander City, will be Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Mr. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Locke passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Chapman's Healthcare. She was born on March 1, 1923 in Elmore County to William Thornton and Carrie Knight Thornton. She was a member of Wayside Baptist Church. Earline loved her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels that played on her deck. She also loved to play Bingo and pet her cat, Scooter. Earline loved her family, her friends, and mostly importantly, she loved her Lord and Savior. She was the loving and proud wife to Sam Locke, a WWII Veteran and thought about him often. She loved looking at all the pictures of her family and receiving fresh flowers.
Earline is survived by her sons, Wayne (Diane) Locke, Larry S. (Cynthia) Locke; grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Locke, Ryan (Lara) Locke, Richard (Greta) Locke; great-grandchildren, Christa Schryvers, Sam Locke, Matthew Locke, Ellie Locke, Hadley Locke; sisters, Faye Cleckler, Nell Boydston, and Jeanny (Billy) Jones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Locke; parents, William and Carrie Thornton; sister, Dora Mason; brothers, Monroe Thornton, Clayton Thornton, Clyde Thornton, Charles Thornton, and Freeman "Tip" Thornton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Earline.
