Mrs. Earlean Neese Hill
1936 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Earlean Neese Hill, 83, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Comer Memorial Baptist Church or to Autism Speaks, at autismspeaks.org.
