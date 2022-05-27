Funeral Service for Mrs. Dorothy Turner, 88, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Dion Turner will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bradford United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Turner passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. She was born on January 7, 1934, in Shelby County, Alabama to Sidney F. Dennis and Jocelyn K. Kimbrell Dennis. She was an active member of Bradford United Methodist Church. Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She kept an immaculate home and had excellent organizational skills. She was a very health conscience lady.
Mrs. Turner received her college education and started a new career after raising her family. She worked over 30 years for Durbin Chiropractic. In 1987 she was elected President of the Alabama Association of Chiropractic Assistants and was voted CA of the year. Her hobbies included shopping and taking vacations with her family.
She is survived by her son, Tony B. Turner (Lou Ann) of Goodwater; daughter, Bonny T. Mann (Harry) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Josie Forbus, Brandon Turner (Beth), Alex Turner (Joni), April Turner, Barry Mann (Robyn); great-grandchildren, Brooks Turner, Sam Turner, Emily Turner; brother, Floyd Dennis (Marie) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Turner; parents; siblings, Adele Thornton, Shirley Chastain, Lloyd Dennis, Ernie Joe Dennis, and Larry Dennis.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Bradford United Methodist Church, 18794 Highway 9, Goodwater, Al, 35072 or a charity of one’s choice.