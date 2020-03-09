Mrs. Dorothy Martelle McCreight Robbins
1922 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Dorothy Martelle McCreight Robbins, 97, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Goodwater Presbyterian Church. Rev. Ronald Pete McElrath will officiate. Mrs. Robbins will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Greenview Cemetery in Goodwater. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Robbins passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 18, 1922 in Coosa County, Alabama to Caniel Efford McCreight and Margarite Martelle McLendon McCreight. She was a longtime and active member of Goodwater Presbyterian Church, where she served as the organist for 72 years. She loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and organ. For many years, she taught music in the Coosa County schools, as well as private lessons in her home. She loved to cook and bake and her pound cake made her famous among her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, traveling and camping with her family, and Friday night date nights to Wendy’s for a Frosty or to McDonald’s for an apple pie and coffee. Mrs. Robbins was a fun loving lady, whose smile always brightened the room. She loved her family very much.
She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Diane Pegues (Jack) of Duncanville, TX, Debra Martelle Blackmon (Greg) of Alexander City and Donna R. Fleming (Cleve) of Crawfordville, FL; grandchildren, Melissa Westbrook (Max), Amy Bryan (Jeff), Gary Blackmon (Kristy), Ben Blackmon (Natalie), Molly Davenport (Ben), Caitlin Tidwell (Ben Reichert) and Patrick Fleming (Savannah Achens); great-grandchildren, Hannah Westbrook, Graham Westbrook, Nathan Westbrook, Reese Bryan, Malley Bryan, Hayes Bryan, Charlie Blackmon, Sydney Blackmon, David Davenport, Brooke Blackmon, Claire Davenport and Beau Blackmon; and cousin, Sarah Miller of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 73 years, Millard Gary Robbins; and brother, Thomas Efford McCreight.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to the Goodwater Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 72, Goodwater, AL 35072.
