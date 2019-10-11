Mrs. Dorothy June Powell
1938 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Dorothy June Powell, 81, of Hackneyville, Alabama, will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. John Watkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Powell passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 4, 1938 in Elmore County, Alabama to Willis Williams and Pauline Inez Anderson Williams. Mrs. Powell loved her family dearly and looked forward to family gatherings. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, cooking and working in her yard tending her flowers.
She is survived by her son, Brian (Paula) Bowen of Alexander City; siblings, Shirley Saffold, Dean Patterson, Bud (Kathy) Williams, Peggy (Braxton) Baker; granddaughter, Haley (Andy) Martin; great-grandchild, Ansleigh Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Johnny Parrish; father of her son, Richard Earl Bowen; third husband, James Harold Powell and brother, Billy Williams.
