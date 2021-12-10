Funeral Services for Mrs. Dean H. Colley, age 78 of Mellow Valley, will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mellow Valley Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Tipton and Bro. David Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Mrs. Colley passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Clay County Hospital. A lifelong resident of Clay County, Mrs. Colley spent the majority of her life as a Homemaker and Mother. She enjoyed shopping, decorating her home for Christmas and having fun and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Colley is a member of Mellow Valley Baptist Church.
Mrs. Colley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thurber Colley of Mellow Valley; her daughter, Debbie Horn (Danny) of Ashland; her son, Thurber Clay (T.C.) Colley II (Lisa) of the Mountain Community; five grandchildren: Holly Mumper (Matt) of Belton, MO, Clay Colley (Lauren) of Knoxville, TN, Chase Horn (Deidra) of Alexander City, Courtney Johnson (Cliff) of the Mountain Community, and Bryant Horn (Lindsay) of Mountain Brook; six great-grandchildren: M.J. and Madelyn Mumper, Hilt and Hampton Horn, and Isla and Lizzie Johnson; one sister, Doris McCullers of Dadeville; one brother, Floyd Hamil of Fairhope, plus several nieces, nephews and a large extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Dee Hamil and Ressie Mackey Hamil; one daughter, Shelia Colley; and one brother, Boyd Hamil.
Active Pallbearers will be Chase Horn, Bryant Horn, Clay Colley, Cliff Johnson, Joey Loveless, Matt Mumper, Edward Gibson, Kenneth Gibson, and Donald Gibson.
Her visitation will take place on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. She will lie in state for one hour at Mellow Valley Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.