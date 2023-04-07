Visitation for Mrs. Darlene Hanna, 57, of Kellyton, Alabama, will be Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hanna passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 27, 1965 in Alexander City to Bobby Baker and Juanita Baker. Mrs. Darlene enjoyed spending time with her family at their place on Socopatoy Creek and Lake Martin. She enjoyed kayaking, fishing, swimming, boat riding, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ricky Hanna of Kellyton; son, Christopher Hanna (Marie) of Kellyton; daughter, Courtney Davis (Brandon) of Sylacauga; parents, Bobby and Juanita Baker of Alexander City; grandchildren, Allie Hanna and Jordan Hanna, both of Kellyton; brother, Ronnie Baker (Joan) of Alexander City; and other extended family.
