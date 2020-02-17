Mrs. Dannie Dean Jones
1931 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Dannie Dean Jones, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillabee Baptist Church. Dr. Josh Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jones passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on September 8, 1931 in New Site, Alabama to George Walter McDaniel and Coley Mae Powell McDaniel. She was an active member of Hillabee Baptist Church. She was a shining example of a Christian woman. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandbabies. She was known for her homemade bread and biscuits. She was a state champion rook player. She was a skilled seamstress. She crocheted, cross-stitched, and quilted, sharing her treasures with her large family.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Kaye Jones, Diane Elaine Jeffcoat, Dawn Elizabeth Phillips, and Donna Gail Jones (Rick); grandchildren, Christine Louise Kilgro (Kevin) of Gadsden, AL, Trenton Royce Jones (Shelby) of Opelika, AL, Timothy Reed Phillips (Kayla) of Chelsea, AL, and Abigail Louise Rodgers (Jake) of Opelika, AL; great-grandchildren, Lucas James Kilgro, Jacob Andrew Kilgro, and Lillith Hannah Jones; brother, G.W. "Stick" McDaniel (Gail); and sisters-in-law, Joyce McDaniel, and Nellie Jo Jones.
She was preceded in death by her husband of twenty-five years, Royce Lloyd Jones; son-in-law, Timothy Lee Phillips; parents; sisters, Ruth Spraggins, Frances Blankenship, and Maxine Baker; and brothers, Allen McDaniel, and Arnold McDaniel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tallapoosa Caring Refuge, at 2036 Cherokee Rd. Suite 25, Alexander City, AL, or to Hillabee Baptist Church, at 1781 Hialeah Circle, Alexander City, AL.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.