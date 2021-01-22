Mrs. Daisy O'Mary Collins
1929-2021
Mrs. Daisy O’Mary Collins, 91, of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. She was born on October 31, 1929 in Carbon Hill, AL She was a graduate of Judson College and Auburn University. A lifelong educator, she taught music at Russell Mills School and English at BRHS. She took great pride in her students’ success. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Dadeville where she once served as organist. She enjoyed civic life in Dadeville being active in several clubs. She had many hobbies including traveling, music, cooking and gardening.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Morrison (John) of Moncks Corner, SC, and Mary Harrison (Joe) of Alexander City AL, sons Bob Collins of Dadeville AL and John Collins (Fran) of Estillfork AL, grandchildren, Kyle Morrison of Charleston SC, Nathan Collins of Estillfork AL, Ben Macon of Spanish Fort AL and Samantha Collins of Durham NC, step granddaughter Megan Suggs of Houston TX and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Collins, parents, sisters Willetta Bujan, Imogene Key, Ila Victoria Long, and Joy Yeager and brother A.B. O’Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes, 2681 Rocky Ridge Lane, Birmingham AL 35216 or a charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. Dr. Ben Hayes and Rev. Bruce Willis will officiate. Visitation will be at Langley Funeral Home from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at Chapman’s Assisted Living for their loving care.
Langley Funeral Home of Dadeville AL is in charge of arrangements.