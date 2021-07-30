Mrs. Cynthia Sue Smith
1959 - 2021
Mrs. Cynthia Sue Smith, 62, of Alexander City passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Russell Medical Center. She was born on May 2, 1959, in Alexander City, Alabama to James Powell and Shirley Sue Strickland Powell. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed fishing and going to the beach.
She is survived by her father, James Powell of Alexander City; sons, Michael Smith (Laurie) and Robert Smith (Valerie) both of Alexander City, and 7 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Sue Powell and her husband, Art Smith.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.