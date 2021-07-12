BROOKS, Mrs. Cynthia Stewart, a resident of Camp Hill, AL passed July 8, 2021. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Wall St. A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. in the McKenzie’s Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Brooks leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted husband, Larry Brooks; sons, Charrod (Lashaner) Brooks, Larry Brooks II, Matthew Brooks; siblings, Carl (Martha) Stewart, Dr. Keith (Andrea) Stewart, Lois Webb, Rev. Jennifer (Jamelle) Jelks, Rev. Beverly (Percy) Lewis, Helen Stewart; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and loving friends.