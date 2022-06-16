Cynthia Nelson-Heard

Mrs. Cynthia Denise Nelson-Heard 55 of Dadeville, Al died on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her residence. Final arrangements pending. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home. 

