Mrs. Cynthia Nelson-Heard Jun 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Cynthia Nelson-HeardMrs. Cynthia Denise Nelson-Heard 55 of Dadeville, Al died on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her residence. Final arrangements pending. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.