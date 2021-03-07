Mrs. Cynthia Hurd Gilbert
1950 - 2021
Mrs. Cynthia Hurd Gilbert of Hackneyville, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born on February 4, 1950 in Jasper, Alabama to John "Jack" Baldwin Hurd Sr. and Frances Hooper Hurd.
She is survived by her son, John Christopher Gilbert and daughter, Krista Ann Gilbert both of Hackneyville. Cynthia was a loving wife and mother. She was the heart and soul of her family and will be greatly missed. Her caring nature and generous heart guided her through her life. Many could see the great love she had for her family in the way she cared for her husband, parents and children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Robert Porch Gilbert and her parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
