Mrs. Clara Wynelle Campbell
1931 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Clara Wynelle Campbell, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Hick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Campbell passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born on May 27, 1931 in Clay County, Alabama to Robert Benjamin Smith and Clara Gillam Smith. Mrs. Campbell loved her family dearly. She was a member of Sunny Level UMC and was a past volunteer of the year of the Russell Medical Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Campbell also enjoyed reading, cooking, family gatherings, and her cat “Bootsie”.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Reneau (John); grandchildren, Laura Hardy and Robin Reneau; brother, Loftin Smith (Betty) and her sister, Bobby Harville (Donald).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James H. Campbell; parents and her brother, Atkins Smith.
The family extends their greatest appreciation to Alacare Hospice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.