Funeral service for Mrs. Clara D. Holley, 91, of Alexander City, AL, Friday, July 19, 2019; 2 p.m.; Miracle Baptist Church, Alexander City, AL; Burial, Gr4eat Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Alexander City, AL. Visitation: Friday, July 19; 1-2 p.m. at Miracle Church. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.
