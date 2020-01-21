Mrs. Christine Sanders Irvin
1927 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Christine Sanders Irvin, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Irvin passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Brown Nursing Home. She was born on July 27, 1927 in Buttston, Alabama to Luna Sanders and Bessie Sanders Hearn. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church - Trinity Campus and one of the first female members of the Elks Lodge. She always had an open door and was known to feed anyone who came by. Her homemade biscuits were the talk of the town. She had a love of dance, cooking, and spending time on the lake. She loved to entertain and host, and she loved traveling. She loved her family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Barrett (Richard) and Vicki Pike; son, John Irvin; grandchildren, Elizabeth Sheth (Jason) of Ardmore, Alabama, Kevin Barrett, Colin Barrett, Sawyer Pike (Daisy), and Riley Pike (Felicia) of Alabaster, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Allie Sheth, Hillary Sheth, Jason Sheth, Jr., Sophia Barrett, Sandlin Pike, Alese Pike, Sophie Pike, Deacon Pike, and Amelia Pike; and sisters-in-law, Vera Sanders, and Ninette Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchild, Allie Katherine Irvin; brothers Roy Sanders, Maynard Sanders, Buel Sanders, and Ted Sanders; son-in-law, Dennis Pike; and husband, John Aaron Irvin.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.