Mrs. Christine Dean Harris
Mrs. Christine Dean Harris slipped the surly bonds of Earth at Russell Medical on July 28, 2019. She went to her heavenly reward where she is immediately joined by her husband, Johnnie Klyne Harris, at a huge square dance where the squares never break down and the caller never falters. Between sets they were overheard planning on where to pick up their grandson, Chris Holman, on the next camping trip in their motor home that never breaks down, never has a mechanical issue, and gets thirty miles to the gallon of gas. Essential items for the trip are a set of double twelve dominoes, score sheets for Mexican Train dominoes, and crossword puzzle books.
She was renowned for her chocolate pie and corn bread, at least according to her son, Steve Harris, and her Angel Food cake according to her daughter, Sylvia Holman (Tommy Lee). Her granddaughters, Stacy Farmer (Ben) and Holly Sothen (Ryan) already miss her wisdom and witticisms. Her great-grandchildren, Stonewall, Betsy, and Mary Grace Farmer and Olivia Sothen, already miss their Nanners as well.
She was born March 16, 1932 in Alexander City, AL, to Beatrice Rose Bentley Dean and Weaver Field Dean.
Visitation will occur at Radney Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31, from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM with the funeral service in the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home immediately following visitation. Interment will be at Hillview Memorial Park following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Flint Hill Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, Alexander City, AL.
