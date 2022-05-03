Funeral Service for Mrs. Charlotte McClellan Cole, 91, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 12:00 pm at the Flint Hill United Methodist Church. Rev. John Hill and Bro. Donnie Pritchard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Flint Hill United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Cole passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on September 10, 1930, in Alexander City, Alabama to Henry Archie McClellan and Cora Lee Willis McClellan. She was an active member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to shop, cook, and travel. She loved music, especially Billy Joe Royal and Elvis songs.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tommy Jack Cole of Alexander City; daughter, Kimberly Singleton (Ben) of Eclectic; son, Marty Lee Cole of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Stephany Flemings (Brandon) of Alexander City, Alana Sasser of Tuscaloosa, and Dell "Ali" Solares (Billy) of Las Vegas, NV; great-grandchildren, Hudson Miles, Lavender Flemings, Iris Flemings, and Rylie Flemings.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Walls McClellan.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Flint Hill United Methodist Church 2858 Flint Hill Rd. Alexander City, AL 35010.